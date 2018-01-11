New Kappara junction 'far from ready'

All photos were taken this week.

The €23 million Kappara junction project, which according to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Transport Minister Ian Borg and Transport Malta has been completed “on time and on budget” by the end of 2017, is far from ready.

Readers complained that while the surface of the project might appear to be nearing completion, the less visible parts, particularly the roundabout underneath the flyover have been left incomplete.

Read: Kappara flyover to get sound barriers and traffic signs

In a visit to the area this week, the Times of Malta found that while one of the slip roads leading to Paceville is completely closed with concrete bollards blocking the way, the roundabout has been left abandoned with some manholes completely uncovered, posing safety hazards to pedestrians passing from the area.

TV cameras film the upper side of the project when some minister is here

Iron and metal sheets forming part of unfixed safety barriers were still left on uncompleted pavements while most of the road shoulders were still filled with rubble and paving stones.

“It’s true that TV cameras normally film the upper side of the project when some minister is here. However, the roundabout under the flyover is also used by people,” a pedestrian, who was passing from the area, complained.

Early last month, Transport Malta issued a statement saying that “most of the civil works are completed across all the project area: pavements, underpasses and cycle paths have been formed”.

According to Transport Malta, “works were expected to be completed, on schedule, by the end of the year (2017).”