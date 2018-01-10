Enemalta generating power in Marsa once more - and avoiding power bills

No, the Marsa power station is not back on - it has been practically demolished.

Enemalta, however, has completed works on three new photovoltaic installations on the roofs of three of its buildings in Marsa.

The three systems feature a total of 396 panels, generating up to 192,000 kWh of renewable electrical energy every year.

The company thanked its employees, its partners International Renewable Energy Development Ltd, and other local suppliers and service providers, for planning and implementing the project.