Drug trafficker jailed after controlled delivery

Otis Cassar, 39 of Naxxar, has been sentenced to 16 months imprisonment and fined €2,000 after being convicted of being in possession of and trafficking ecstasy. He was also found guilty of trafficking within 100 metres of a school, club or other site frequented by youths.

He was also ordered to pay €3,342 in court fees and had his property seized.

The crimes were committed on and before February 18, 2012.

Mr Cassar was also found guilty of possession of cannabis but was found not guilty of committing a crime during a probation period.

During the proceedings, the court heard how, on February 17, 2012, the police arrested Natasha Farrugia in Cirkewwa while she was on her way to the Gozo Carnival. She was found in possession of 50 ecstasy pills.

Ms Farrugia cooperated with the police. She claimed the drugs were sold to her by Mr Cassar, and a controlled delivery was arranged, whereby she sent an SMS to Mr Cassar asking for drugs. They were to meet at a Birkirkara club.

On turning up, Mr Cassar was searched by the police , and found to be in possession of 50 ecstasy pills.

He then showed them other pills he had at his home, and claimed that he had actually been supplied by Ms Farrugia, who called on him the previous day and asked him to keep the drugs for her. He denied trafficking.

The police said that at the time indicated, Ms Farrugia was actually already been under arrest.

Ms Farrugia in her testimony said she bought drugs from Mr Cassar on four occasions.

The court also heard testimony from a Sedqa official, who said that Mr Cassar had had a difficult upbringing. He was a hard drugs user, having dabbled in drugs for 25 years, but was clean for the last two years and was now a family man and had two children with a disability and another child on the way. At the time of his arrest, Mr Cassar could not land a job, but he was currently in full-time employment and was dedicated to his family.

His employer also took the witness stand to praise Mr Cassar, describing him as trustworthy.

In its considerations, the court said it found Natasha Farrugia's testimony to be credible. It could not say the same for the accused.

In handing down sentence, the court said it had considered the charges, the voluminous record of the accused, the value of the drugs, the evidence in favour of Mr Cassar, the passage of time and the fact that he now appeared to be on the right track.

The punishment was therefore at the lower end of what was prescribed by law.