Customs wrap up successful year

The Customs Department has described 2017 as one of the busiest and most positive years and promised more of the same this year.

The department hit the headlines with its successful offensive against contraband of cigarettes and for seizing 300kg of cocaine in one haul. That was Malta’s largest cocaine bust to date.

Inspectors made the following seizures last year:

Undeclared Cash: €234,295, Cigarettes (excise evasion)1,9787,951; Tobacco (excise evasion) 250kg; Narcotics 500kg; Fireworks 942 Bales; Illegal medications 32,000,000 items

These seizures were made in the Customs areas in harbours, the airport, the freeport, and in outlets.

In 2018, the department will start using a new scanning shed which boast state of the art scanning equipment. It will also have a dedicated Canine Unit. More investment in human resources as well as enforcement tools is expected.