Another match fixing case: Coach handed suspended jail term

Pembroke coach attempted to bribe players

Uchenna Anyanwu, coach of the Pembroke Athleta football team, has been condemned to a year's jail term suspended for two years and fined €1,000 after being convicted of attempting to bribe players in the latest match fixing scandal to hit Maltese football. 

Mr Anyanwu, 31 was found guilty of having, in January and February last year,  attempted to fix the Premier League game between Mosta and Birkirkara and Pembroke vs Mosta. The case was discovered without any money changing hands.

Police inspectors Robert Vella and Elton Taliana prosecuted.

Mr Anyanwu has already been banned for life by the Malta Football Association. 

Yesterday, European football body UEFA banned six Malta under-21 football players for match-fixing offences in relation to two European qualifying matches played less than two years ago.

