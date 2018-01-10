Watch: Is the smallest tomato in the world also the tastiest?

They say bigger is better, but in the succulent world of cherry tomatoes, one Israeli company is going smaller than ever.

The "drop tomato" is about the size of a blueberry and the Kedma company in the Arava desert says it is the smallest to be cultivated in Israel, perhaps even in the world - a point of pride in a country known for its agricultural innovation, where fruits and vegetables are taken seriously and where several varieties of cherry tomato were invented.

"The idea is that it is comfortable," said Ariel Kidron, a Kedma grower. "You can throw it in a salad, you don't need to cut it. It just explodes in your mouth."