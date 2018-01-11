Watch: Handel's masterpiece to ring out for a Valletta treasure

Video: Elisa Lemarchand

The notes of Handel’s glorious Messiah will reverberate around the Anglican cathedral in Valletta this Friday, as a fundraising concert to help St Paul’s raise funds for urgent renovations takes place.



The pro-cathedral, which was built in the 19th century, must drum up €3 million to restore its tower and spire, which have deteriorated dramatically in recent years.

It receives no support from the government or the Church of England and covers annual running and maintenance costs entirely from donations by the congregation.



Prince Charles and West End producer Cameron Mackintosh have reached into their pockets to help fundraising efforts, but the Save the Valletta Skyline Fund needs every spare cent if it is to reach its target.



Maestro Michael Laus will lead the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, four brilliant soloists and choristers from as far afield as western Australia as they perform Handel’s masterpiece.

All proceeds will be used for restoration efforts, with orchestra performers and soloists forfeiting payment too.



Trevor Barry, who serves as president of the University of Western Australia Choral Society, said his choristers were also excited to be playing a part.



“We jumped at the opportunity to sing in Malta and at the same time to support the efforts of the Committee for the Restoration of St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral,” Prof. Barry said.



“Malta has a special place in Australian hearts because so many of our wounded servicemen were nursed there during the First World War and so many of our soldiers, sailors and airmen fought in the Mediterranean theatre during the Second World War. Moreover, many thousands of Maltese have made Australia their home over the years and are much respected there.”



The concert will be held on Friday, January 12 at 7pm. Tickets are available at the Manoel Theatre booking office starting from €35.