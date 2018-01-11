Aged 16 to 20 and don't drive? Hop on the free public transport bus

Photo: Omar Camilleri, DOI

Sixteen to 20-year-olds who hold a tallinja card and do not have a driving licence are now eligible for free public transport, in line with a promise made in this year’s budget.

The scheme was launched by Transport Minister Ian Borg on Wednesday. It extends a scheme launched last year offering a free one-year public transport pass to 18-year-olds.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna had announced the extended scheme during his Budget 2018 speech, saying youths from 16 to 20 would get a free one-year public transport pass.

The Transport Ministry statement announcing the launch of the extended scheme made no mention of the one-year eligibiliy period.

A total of 5,000 18-year-olds benefited from last year’s scheme, the ministry said, saving the equivalent of €206,000 in public transport expenses.

In total, 28,000 youths are eligible to benefit from the extension. Eligible youths will also receive a tallinja card free-of-charge, the ministry added.