Talks on The Devil of the Brush

Two talks by Keith Sciberras, guest curator of The Devil of the Brush exhibition, currently on display at Palazzo Falson, are being held today and on February 7, both at 3pm.

This exhibition moves away from the examination of objects for their type and function and explores concepts and their manifestation in art. It celebrates speed and virtuosity and explores the dynamics between artistic invention and technical brilliance through paintings, statuary, drawings, modelli and bozzetti executed by the major protagonists of Maltese art between 1650 and 2000.

The Palazzo Falson exhibition is organised in collaboration with Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti and is curated by Keith Sciberras, head of the Department of Art and Art History at the University of Malta. Open Tuesdays to Sundays between 10am and 4.30pm, the exhibition is on until February 25. Entrance is free.