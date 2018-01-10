Comedy Knights hold extra shows

Comedy Knights have become known for their trademark satirical style and ability to poke fun at every aspect of Maltese society.

Following the success of the Comedy Knights’ lastest comedy venture, a number of extra shows of 5how Me the Funny are being staged.

This year, the cast offers more manic mayhem, giving a rundown of ‘The Good and The Bad’of 2017.

The cast, including Chris Dingli, Marc Cabourdin, Jo Caruana, Pia Zammit, Colin Fitz, Thomas Camilleri, Chantelle Micallef Grimaud and Steve Hili, bring to life a host of characters from audience favourites like The Balluta Boys, The First Lady and the Sliema Girls, together with brand new characters.

Extra shows, on between today and next Sunday, will be held at the Salesians Theatre, Sliema. Tickets, which also include free parking, can be purchased from www.ticketline.com.mt. For more information, visit www.comedyknights.com, visit http://facebook.com/ComedyKnightsMalta or send an e-mail to [email protected].