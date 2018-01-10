Six in 10 try to recreate movie scenes

Photo: Shutterstock

The "flying" scene from Titanic, the "lift" in the last scene of Dirty Dancing - and Meg Ryan's restaurant outburst in When Harry Met Sally are among the most recreated movie scenes, according to a new study.

Researchers from Panasonic polled almost 2,000 Brits and revealed that six in ten of us have attempted (some more successfully than others) to recreate a memorable movie moment with 41 percent having attempted the Dirty Dancing "lift" when on holiday or in a swimming pool.

A more ambitious 21 percent have tried to pull off the dance move in a bar or pub, with one in ten having injured themselves after attempting the show-stopping lift.

A further 40 percent have acted out the Titanic flying scene on a cross-channel ferry, while 21 percent have attempted it on a cruise ship and a more low budget have recreated it on "a friends' boat."

Another favourite moment to re-enact is the famous "Are you talking to me?" monologue Robert De Niro performs in front of his mirror in the 1976 film Taxi Driver, the poll by Panasonic found.

A raucous 37 percent of adults have acted out the orgasm scene Meg Ryan performs in an American diner in When Harry met Sally whilst in the pub after a few drinks and 68 percent have performed the scene in the privacy of their own home.

But the research also revealed a staggering 12 percent of Brits have been told off at work for recreating a movie scene and 27 percent have embarrassed their other half after their theatrical performance.

More than one in ten have injured themselves trying to portray a film scene and one in twenty have been thrown out of a pub.

Rob Taylor, Head of TV, Panasonic UK comments: "Bringing Hollywood to life seems to mean as much to consumers as it does us. Most of the movies in this list are pretty iconic and the image of Brits recreating these big budget movies whilst in their local surroundings certainly puts smiles on faces."

"Panasonic has been manufacturing TV's and a huge range of high quality picture technology for over 50 years and 2018 will be another action-packed year of innovation in a bid to continue bringing Hollywood to the homes of viewers."

29 percent said they have private jokes with their friends based on movie quotes while as many as 96 percent of the adults polled said they love to quote lines from films.

Recreating dance moves was a common theme with many Brits acting out the steps from toe-tapping favourites like Grease, Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction.

The unforgettable head banging scene to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody in the film Wayne's World was tenth in the poll.