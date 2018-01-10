Heavy snow causes havoc in northern Italy
Heavy snowfall on Monday created havoc in the Italian Alps, leaving some villages and ski resorts isolated.
Authorities blocked the roads leading to Cervinia and Sestriere, among others, due to avalanche risks.
Bulldozers and snowplough worked through part of the night and this morning to free the roads as bulletins forecast heavy snowfall at least until the evening.
