Watch: Minister on disgraced assistant police commissioner

The Home Affairs Minister will field questions about the much-criticised reaction to Assistant Police Commissioner Mario Tonna's resignation from the corps in Wednesday's edition of Times Talk.

The top police official who quit under a cloud of domestic violence allegations had been defended by the Home Affairs Ministry as a "hard-working officer who worked long hours".

Michael Farrugia will also respond to questions about police reform as well as claims that the police were not acting on serious accusations of corruption.

