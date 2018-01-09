Watch: Sometimes, even a bird is afraid of heights
Macaw lowered from power lines
A pet bird - a Macaw parrot - felt confident enough to fly onto some power lines in Attard on Sunday, but was then too scared to come down again.
A lifter was used to bring it down to terra firma, and it appeared pleased to be reunited with its owner.
The video, which was shared on Facebook group RUBS Puppy Love, got plenty of attention from animal lovers.
"This is better than a love story, because it's real," wrote one person delighted with the rescue.
