Tuesday, January 9, 2018, 17:27 by PA

Uber driver targeted in 'topless robbery'

A couple have been accused of attempting to rob an Uber driver after the woman distracted him by being topless.

Police in Harahan, Louisiana, said Anthony Kennedy, 24, and Rayna Fillios, 22, were arrested on Saturday.

The driver told officers he gave his telephone number to Fillios when she hailed a ride.

Fillios called and asked him to come over, and he said she was topless when she opened the front door.

Authorities said Fillios grabbed his arms, pulled him to her chest, kissed him and bit his tongue to distract him.

When she let go, Kennedy brandished a knife and told the victim to hand over his money, police said. The victim refused and Kennedy punched him.

The couple have been charged with several offences including armed robbery.

