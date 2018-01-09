Two restoration projects in Qormi get the go-ahead

Pjazza San Frangisk.(Picture; Planning Authority)

The Planning Commission has given the go-ahead for the second restoration of Pinto’s lodge in Pjazza Narbona and the embellishment of Pjazza San Frangisk, both in Qormi.

The weathered structure known as Pinto`s Loggia, near the parish church of San Bastjan was built in 1772, in commemoration to Manuel Pinto da Fonseca`s 31st year as Grand Master of the Order of St. John. The structure was part of a large farmhouse complex which included stables for the Grand Master's horses. Legend has it that Grand Master Pinto used to sit in the loggia to keep in the shade whilst observing local horse races.

The complex was redeveloped as social housing in 1981 but the lodge was retained and first restored in 1987.

Works which will include the cleaning of the stone surface and removal of vegetation, the replacement of deteriorated stone fabric, pointing and the application of plastic repairs. A transparent veiling coat may be applied in order to homogenize the façade.

The embellishment of Pjazza San Frangisk will include new paving. Works will also be carried out on the parvis of the old parish church dedicated to San Bastjan, known as ‘Il-Knisja l-Qadima’. The new layout which will include a ramp to improve accessibility to the chapel which today is being used as a church museum.

This chapel was built in 1880 upon the same site of a smaller chapel which was mentioned in accounts by Bishop Pietro Dusina on his visit on February 2, 1575.

Both projects are being carried out by the Qormi Local Council.