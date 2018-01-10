Republic Street fight lands one man behind bars and the other in hospital

A witness who ended up in a violent scuffle in Republic Street with the man in whose proceedings he was about to testify yesterday, ended up behind bars today after a Magistrates’ Court turned down his request for bail.

Aaron Cassar, the 37-year old man from Birżebbuġa, made a second appearance in court this afternoon, this time facing charges in relation to yesterday’s incident.

Inspector Keith Arnaud explained how Mr Cassar had been summoned to testify in the compilation of evidence against Deniro Magri, the man currently facing proceedings over the murder of Sylvester Farrugia in Marsa last year.

Yet a few minutes before the witness’s expected appearance in court, Inspector Arnaud was informed that there had been a violent scuffle outside in Republic Street.

Making his way to a nearby shopping arcade, the Inspector had come across Deniro Magri bearing bruises and other signs of a physical confrontation.

Some time later, Mr Cassar turned up in court also bearing visible marks allegedly suffered in the violent argument.

Inspector Arnaud informed duty magistrate Aaron Bugeja that Mr Magri was currently being treated in hospital where today he underwent surgery for leg injuries after his ankle was fractured.

Defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi, after entering a plea of not guilty on behalf of his client and requesting bail, argued that there existed no fear of tampering with evidence since his client had already given his version of the incident in a police statement.

Moreover, the main evidence lay in the CCTV footage which the police had gathered from retail outlets along Valletta’s main street.

“Whatever else might be said by Deniro Magri, my client or any other third party who witnessed the fight, the entire incident was captured on video from start to finish. The footage cannot be altered,” Dr Azzopardi insisted.

Yet Inspector Arnaud promptly rebutted that the prosecution was looking beyond the mere footage into the background of yesterday’s incident.

Upholding the prosecution’s argument, the Court turned down the request for bail.

The two men involved in yesterday’s fight both face separate proceedings linking them to the death of Sylvester Farrugia whose lifeless body had been discovered by a police woman alongside a parked Toyota Starlet in Simpson Street, Marsa in the early hours of February 12, 2017.

Deniro Magri was subsequently charged over the alleged murder. While proceedings continued, Mr Magri had been granted bail.

Later, Aaron Cassar had been arraigned over his alleged involvement in the attempt to set fire to the door of Deniro Magri’s residence, on the same night and shortly before the murder.

Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was defence counsel.