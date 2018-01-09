Opposition calls on government to clarify policy on tax harmonisation

The Opposition has called on the government to clarify its position on tax harmonisation in the EU.

Malta has traditionally opposed harmonisation, but Frans Camilleri, a governor on the board of the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), told The Malta Independent recently that “Malta is not against tax harmonisation, in fact we’re in favour of it”.

"This declaration by Mr Camilleri runs counter to the position adopted by Malta over the past years to date. Malta has championed better sharing of information and co-ordination in tax issues but stood against all efforts to harmonise tax systems across the European Union. Malta adopted this approach throughout the past decades irrespective of which party was in government," the shadow minister of finance, Mario de Marco said.

"The opposition is calling on the government to clarify its position not least by stating that it will oppose any move to harmonise tax systems across the European Union," he added.