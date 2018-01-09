One police officer caught with drugs every year

Police Commissioner Laurence Cutajar. Photo: Jonathan Borg

An average of one police officer has been caught with drugs annually in the past two decades, official figures show.

In total, 21 officers have been found in possession of illicit drugs since 1999, according to police statistics.

The Times of Malta sought the data after it reported last week how three officers had been caught in possession of cocaine in a Paceville nightclub a few days before Christmas.

A closer look at the data shows that besides these three officers, there had been one more constable caught in possession of drugs during the previous legislature. He was one of 15 officers to resign from the corps prior to facing court action since 2003.

Among the more notable police drug cases provided in the data was that of one officer found to be involved in the trafficking and importation of heroin and illegal birds, and another who was found in possession of cocaine, cannabis, and explosives.

The latest reports of the three officers caught in possession of drugs in Paceville have come at a time when the force is facing mounting scrutiny and criticism.

This newspaper reported yesterday how police officers were only subjected to urine tests if suspicions of substance abuse arose. Commissioner Laurence Cutajar confirmed that no random tests were being carried out on officers after officers joined the force.

Contacted yesterday, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said he was reviewing standard operating procedures on drug screening employed by law enforcement agencies across the EU, with a view to updating drug testing in Malta.

“Police officers today are not subject to random drug testing. The questions we are now asking is should we start testing every officer? Carrying out random tests? Should we treat different sections of the police differently?” he said.

Dr Farrugia said the matter would likely also have to be discussed in Cabinet, as the same questions should be asked of other sectors of public service.

“Should doctors and nurses be subject to random tests too, for instance?” He later acknowledged that law enforcement officers were not the same as ordinary civilians and should be held to different behavioural standards.

Asked if he was surprised by the number of officers found in possession of drugs in recent years, the minister said he was not. “Despite the responsibilities placed on police officers, they are still only human and can fall into the same bad habits that others might fall into,” he said.