Motorcyclist badly hurt in Żebbuġ crash

A 24-year-old riding a Piaggio motorbike was badly hurt in a traffic accident on Żebbuġ's Mdina Road this morning.

The young Italian, who lives in Birkirkara, was involved in a collision with a 34-year-old Żebbuġ local behind the wheel of a Jeep. The accident happened at around 6am.

Paramedics rushed the young man to Mater Dei Hospital, where doctors certified his injuries as being of a grievous nature.

An investigation into the incident is underway, police said.