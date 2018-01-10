Medical Council confirms PN MP is under investigation

Stephen Spiteri

The Medical Council has confirmed that Nationalist MP Stephen Spiteri is being investigated for issuing medical certificates without seeing patients.

It was only after it had evaluated the version of all parties involved that it would decide whether to step up the investigation into a formal inquiry, the council said in reply to questions by the Times of Malta.

The council insisted, however, that all proceedings were confidential.

Dr Spiteri came under fire last year when media reports alleged he was handing out medical certificates for €5 without examining patients first. He denied the allegations. Dr Spiteri last week insisted that he was not under investigation but had simply received questions from the Medical Council that he will answer “at a later stage”.

However, in reply to questions from the Times of Malta, the Medical Council confirmed that it was investigating Dr Spiteri. Medical Council investigations require that any doctor against whom a complaint is raised needs to first submit their version of events.

“According to established procedure and without undue pressure, the Medical Council will decide on whether to launch a formal inquiry after considering both versions of events,” it said.

The Medical Council deals with issues of breaching confidentiality and with allegations that medical or dental practitioners are in breach of the Health Care Professions Act.

It also deals with complaints that medical or dental practitioners have breached the Code of Ethics on Advertising.

“Correspondence sent and received or any other details at that stage are confidential,” it said, adding that it is duty-bound not to comment on the case, since it was sub judice.

The final decisions on the Spiteri case will be taken by the Medical Council during its plenary session after all evidence and submissions have been heard in public.

If the inquiry results that the charge against Dr Spiteri is true, the council may recommend that a penalty or cautionary warning be issued by the President of Malta. In some cases, the Medical Council can recommend that the President suspend or remove the doctor’s warrant.