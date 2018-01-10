X

Closing in:

Tuesday, January 9, 2018, 14:58

Environmental NGOs meet with Adrian Delia

PN leader pledges to work with civil society organisations

Dr Delia at the meeting on Tuesday morning. Photo: PN

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has promised environmental NGOs the party will work hand-in-hand with them to protect the country for future generations. 

In a meeting with representatives from various environmental NGOs, Dr Delia said that the PN was duty-bound to keep lines of communication with civil society organisations open, even when the two sides disagreed on specific issues. 

He said the PN's motion calling on the government to take back ODZ land at Żonqor Point earmarked for the American University of Malta was a concrete example of how the party was eager to work with environmental groups. 

Dr Delia, who was accompanied by PN environment spokesman Karol Aquilina, whip Robert Cutajar and deputy whip Frederick Azzopardi, thanked NGOs for their hard work. 

Meanwhile, Nationalist Party councillors in Marsascala called on the council to formally request the government to take back the Żonqor land from Sadeen Group

The council, they said, should encourage the government to immediately embark on extensive renovation works on the existing pool in Żonqor as well as other parts around that were left to deteriorate.

