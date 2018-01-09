Animal Welfare Committee appointed

An Animal Welfare Committee has been appointed within the Secretariat for Animal Welfare to make recommendations to Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri.

Presiding over the committee's first meeting, Dr Camilleri reiterated the importance of dialogue between animal welfare and non-governmental organisations.

The committee is chaired by Nevise Borg Caligari. Its members are Roberto Andrea Balbo, Noel Montebello, Janice Falzon, Sabrina Bonnici, Jurgen Galea, Robert Schembri, Joe Camenzuli, Simone Buhagiar, Moira Delia, Shaun Pete Azzopardi, and George Fenech.