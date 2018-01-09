Animal Welfare Committee appointed
An Animal Welfare Committee has been appointed within the Secretariat for Animal Welfare to make recommendations to Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri.
Presiding over the committee's first meeting, Dr Camilleri reiterated the importance of dialogue between animal welfare and non-governmental organisations.
The committee is chaired by Nevise Borg Caligari. Its members are Roberto Andrea Balbo, Noel Montebello, Janice Falzon, Sabrina Bonnici, Jurgen Galea, Robert Schembri, Joe Camenzuli, Simone Buhagiar, Moira Delia, Shaun Pete Azzopardi, and George Fenech.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.