Live: Football transfer news and rumours

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly in talks with Manchester City.

The winter transfer window is less than a week away and the timesofmalta.com SportsDesk is back with you to follow all the latest gossip and rumours from the football world, including the Maltese Premier League.

12.40pm Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says he is in the market for six or seven new players in the transfer window to boost his injury-ravaged squad.

"We have been talking about strengthening our squad for about two or three weeks into my time at the club, so literally nothing has changed in that area…," Hodgson said.

"You could argue that if we said we wanted three or four then really we should be looking at six or seven, because we have lost at least two players for the rest of this season, and probably the start of next season.”

Bojan Kaljevic – Balzan

12.20pm Bojan Kaljevic has stirred up the Maltese market after posting a message on his facebook stage stating "Be ready for a surprise".

Sources said that the Montenegrin striker has received offers from clubs in the United Arab Emirates and South Korea.

Contacted by the Times of Malta, Kaljevic confirmed the approach but he said that the future was on the hands of the club.

"The situation is out of my hand. I have two-and-a-half-year contract remaining and it's up to the club to decide whether I stay or go."

Balzan officials said that Bojan Kaljevic is not for sale and will stay at the club beyond this month.

12.10pm Manchester City already have a deal in place with Alexis Sanchez if he decides to join them, according to Sky in Italy.

If he goes to them in the summer he'll get a contract worth £13million a year in wages, plus a £30m signing on fee. If he walks away in the summer, then Arsenal will get nothing.

Alternatively, if Arsenal are prepared to let Sanchez go to City now, they would get a £20m fee.

Pep Guardiola has worked with Sanchez before of course, at Barcelona, and we've been told there is a good relationship between the two.

12.00pm Good morning everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity. The future of Alexis Sanchez again made the headlines this morning with Manchester City reportedly keen to sign him in January. So stay with us to follow all the latest developments. We will also try to bring you the biggest transfer stories from the BOV Premier League.

10.42pm That's all for today! I hope you enjoyed following our blog. Join us for tomorrow for another transfer round-up from across the world, including Malta.



Goodnight folks!

10.40pm Inter are being linked with a shock swoop for Milan defender Gabriel Paletta.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Paletta is one of the centre-backs that Inter are pursuing as back-up for Miranda and Milan Skriniar.

The Italo-Argentine has made no appearances for the Rossoneri this season, with Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio and Leonardo Bonucci above him in pecking order.

10.30pm Juventus reportedly sent scouts to watch Porto youngster Diogo Dalot, but he has a €20m release clause.

The 18-year-old right-back made his first team debut this season when he started against Lusitano G.C in the Taça de Portugal.

Dalot is an Under-20 international ccording to Corriere di Torino, the Bianconeri sent scouts to watch him play for Porto B.

9.51pm Buoyed by some their positive results they chalked up in their recent outings, Senglea Athletic are not interested in revamping the roster.



Speaking to this portal, the club underlined the fact that they are satisfied with the quality they have in their squad, in particular thanks to the arrival of coach Paolo Favaretto who has been instrumental in assembling a competitive side on the field since his appointment.



Nonetheless, there will be some minor changes including the departures of Mattia Del Negro and Ryan Dalli while they are interested in bringing in a Maltese player while also a foreign striker as they seek to strengthen their offensive line.

9.32pm Nottingham Forest have confirmed Aitor Karanka as their new manager.

The former Middlesbrough manager has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the club, who were looking for a replacement for Mark Warburton after he was sacked on New Year's Eve.

Inter Primavera striker Moussa Souare is set to join Mosta.

9.03pm Mosta are looking to add more options upfront to their coach Johann Scicluna as in the coming days they should welcome Moussa Souare from Inter Primavera.

The Guinean-born, 19, was recently on loan with Monopoli and in the past years he was also on the books of Bologna and Sassuolo.



Speaking to Times of Malta, Mosta said that this signing fits their policy as they are looking to rejuvenate their roster while injecting more quality as well.

Philip Schranz is set for a new experience in England.

8.31pm Further transfer news from the domestic league as Birkirkara have reached a verbal agreement with Conference League side, Merthyr Town to send youth goalkeeper Philip Schranz to England on loan.



Schranz featured 12 times between league and domestic cup this season with the Stripes.



Previously, the Malta U-21 goalkeeper appeared for Tarxien Rainbows while he started out his career with Melita.

Nii Nortey Ashong with Fiorentina.

8.04pm BOV Premier League side Sliema Wanderers have been active on the transfer market lately as they brought in two Italian players from Serie A side Benevento.



First, they acquired the services of goalkeeper Antonio Cotticelli who is currently on the books of Benevento, but he was also sent on loan to the likes of Agropoli and Campobasso.

The 20-year old goalkeeper formed part of Lazio and Parma's youth academies as well.



Nii Nortey Ashong, from Ghana, is the other arrival and he will be another option for coach John Buttigieg in the role of fullback.

Ashong, 23, joined Benevento earlier this month and was immediately sent on loan to the Blues.

The defender was part of the Fiorentina Primavera squad which claimed the 2011/2012 Supercoppa Primavera.

7.50pm Watford have moved ahead of Crystal Palace in the race to sign Getafe keeper Vicente Guaita, according to Sky Sports' Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

The 30-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and Getafe are keen to get a fee - believed to be £3.5m - rather than lose him for nothing in the summer.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Palace, who are in the market for a new 'keeper in the January window, are in negotiations to sign the Spaniard.

Thomas Veronese of Mosta is reportedly linked with a move to Balzan.

7.22pm More news from the domestic league, this time regarding one of Malta's finest foreigners this season so far, Thomas Veronese.



The Italian left-back, who is currently plying his trade at Mosta, was reportedly linked with the BOV Premier League's leaders Balzan.



However, when contacted by this portal, the championship leaders denied any suggestions that they are preparing a bid for the 31-year old defender.

7.20pm Christian Eriksen has been rewarded by his country's association...

7.14pm Milan reportedly want to include Boca Juniors’ Gonzalo Maroni in the deal for Gustavo Gomez.

The Argentinian side are trying to sign Gomez this month, but they won’t meet the €10m asking price set by the Rossoneri.

Boca have made a loan offer, but the Diavolo want to exchange him for 18-year-old attacking midfielder Maroni instead.

The deal is difficult, as the Xeneizes want to keep the youngster and sell him for a big fee in the future, but it’s not impossible.

Balzan's Alfred Effiong is not for sale according to his club.

6.10pm Some fresh news from Maltese football as in the latest hours, Alfred Effiong's name has been circulating around the local news, ahead of a potential departure from Balzan.



Reports said that Floriana were keen to acquire the services of the Malta international in an attempt to bolster their offensive department.



When contacted by the Times of Malta, however, Balzan have denied that Effiong will leave the club.



On the other hand, Floriana have also rebuffed suggestions that they are set to make a bid for the former Valletta striker.

6.00pm Oldham have signed Celtic winger Kundai Benyu on loan for the remainder of the campaign, subject to his registration being cleared.

The 20-year-old Zimbabwe international impressed on loan at Aldershot last season before signing for Celtic in the summer, where has made just four appearances to date.

4.55pm Listen to what impact Philippe Coutinho's transfer will have on the Primera Liga according to football pundit Graham Hunter.

???????? REVISTA IS BACK! ????



Join @GuillemBalague for all the latest from La Liga, including a chat with @BumperGraham on Philippe Coutinho's impact, and what life will be like in Barcelona for the Brazilian



Tuesday 9am on Sky Sports Football, and On Demand thereafter pic.twitter.com/xTSJIb9Uca — Sky Sports LaLiga (@SkyRevista) January 8, 2018

4.30pm Could Antoine Griezmann follow Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in the summer from Atletico Madrid? Spanish football expert Guillem Balague thinks it may well be the case...

4.00pm Istanbul Basaksehir are interested in Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan, according to sources in Turkey.

Arda, who has not made a single appearance for Barca this season, is widely expected to leave the Camp Nou this month.

He has been linked with several teams, including Arsenal, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Monaco, and it is now believed that Istanbul Basaksehir have joined the chase to secure his services.

The 30-year-old could leave Barcelona on loan until the end of the season.

3.30pm Divock Origi would be open to making his loan move from Liverpool to Wolfsburg permanent.

When asked about Wolfsburg’s interest in him making the transfer a permanent one: "I take that as a compliment that the club rates me.

"Several factors play a role. I am someone who is enjoying the moment.

"I think everything's possible. I focus on the here and now. I have a good relationship with Liverpool, but feel really well here at Wolfsburg. We'll sit down at the end of the season, and talk we'll see what's next. Right now, I am here for another six months, and I am open for everything."

3.00pm Leicester City are close to completing their first transfer of this window, with the signing of Mali forward Fousseni Diabate from Gazalec Ajaccio, Sky Sports News is reporting.

A fee has been agreed for the 22-year-old who can play as a striker or winger.

He will initially join up with Leicester’s under-23s squad, but could also feature for the first-team this season, if he impresses as much as Leicester’s scouts hope.

2.30pm Naxxar Lions have confirmed the signing of Algerian winger Djilali Belhadj.

The Algerian winger arrived for a trial earlier this month and has impressed coach Oliver Spiteri who decided to offer him a contract until the end of the season.

2.20pm Chelsea will not listen for offers for Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Loftus-Cheek is on a season-long loan at Crystal Palace, who are keen to make the move permanent, but even though Chelsea have signed Ross Barkley, they still have a place for Loftus-Cheek in their long-term plans.

2.00pm Antoine Griezmann will demand £400,000 a week to join Manchester United in favour of Barcelona, the Sun reports.

The paper says the Atletico Madrid striker has been lined up in an £89million deal to join the Red Devils next summer, but that the club have been told their initial offer of £290,000 a week is short of what the 26-year-old wants.

1.45pm PSG forward Lucas Moura would only consider a move away from the club this month to join Manchester United, Telefoot reported yesterday.

Moura has managed only 72 minutes of league action this term but still plans to stay at PSG until the end of the season.

LaLiga sides Real Betis and Malaga are both keen on recruiting him, but they are set for disappointment as Telefoot reports that Manchester United are the only club he would consider joining this month.

1.35pm It's done now.. Coutinho is officially a Barcelona player.

1.30pm Dutch international Wesley Sneijder has joined Qatar's Al-Gharafa after a brief spell with French side Nice, the Middle Eastern club announced on its official Twitter account.

Former Inter and Real Madrid midfielder Sneijder was released by Turkish club Galatasaray in July and played five games for Ligue 1 outfit Nice this season.

Sneijder won the Champions League with Inter in 2010, the same year he helped his country finish as runners-up at the World Cup. He has also won league titles in the Netherlands, Italy and Spain.

1.20pm Lazio have signed Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres from Verona.

1.05pm Cenk Tosun is looking forward to start his career at Everton.

???? | @CenkTosun_ can't wait to write his own Goodison story! Share your memories of the Grand Old Lady and read those from fellow fans at https://t.co/EnutYVJHQz. #EFChome pic.twitter.com/uZOPEktGkO — Everton (@Everton) January 7, 2018

12.50pm RB Leipzig maintain they will resist Liverpool’s attempts to sign Naby Keita in January.

The transfer has already been agreed for the summer at £66.4million but the club are not willing to let him go in January, even for an improved fee.

12.45pm Philippe Coutinho presented with a thigh injury during a medical with his new club Barcelona, which the Spanish side says will keep him sidelined for around 20 days.

Coutinho was undergoing his routine medical tests with Barca on Monday morning as he put the finishing touches on his record-breaking move to the Nou Camp.

The Brazil international missed both of Liverpool's opening two games in 2018 with a thigh problem and Barca have confirmed he is now set to be sidelined for the rest of January.

A club statement read: "Coutinho has an injury to his right thigh and he is expected to be out for around three weeks."

12.40pm You can follow Philippe Coutinho's unveiling here...

12.20pm Coutinho's transfer is set to be announced soon.

12.15pm Alaves have signed Sweden striker John Guidetti on a six-month loan from LaLiga rivals Celta Vigo.

Guidetti, who counts Manchester City, Feyenoord and Celtic among his former clubs, has scored one goal in nine appearances in all competitions for Celta this campaign.

Relegation-battling Alaves said on their website: "Alaves have finalised the signing of John Guidetti, a complete striker capable of creating dangerous chances and scoring goals. The strikers arrives from Celta Vigo on loan until the end of the season."

12.10pm Southampton have stepped up their interest in Monaco striker Guido Carrillo.

The 26-year-old Argentinian – valued at around £15million – played under Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino during his two year spell in charge of Estudiantes.

The struggling Premier League club are seeking a target man to play alongside Charlie Austin when he returns from injury.

Southampton have money to spend following the £75million sale of Virgil Van Dijk, although the fee is to be paid by Liverpool in instalments over a period of years.

As well as a centre-forward, they are also in the market for a winger with pace and a back-up right-back.

12.05pm Scottish side Hibernian have announced that Jamie Maclaren has joined the club on loan until the end of the season.

The striker has signed from Bundesliga II side SV Darmstadt 98, and has met up with the squad at their winter training base in the Algarve.

12.00pm Guangzhou Evergrande have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for €72m, reports Sina Sports.

Aubameyang was linked with a move to China last summer – Tianjin Quanjian wanted to secure his services – and it appears as though he will head east this month.

According to Sina Sports, Guangzhou Evergrande are in advanced negotiations with Dortmund over a €72m move to sign the Gabon international.

11.45pm Coutinho is the latest Brazilian player to move to the Camp Nou. Watch who were the others in the video below.

11.30am Good morning everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity. Philippe Coutinho will surely enjoy all the headlines as he will be unveiled as a new Barcelona player so stay with us to follow all the latest news...