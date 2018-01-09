Weed out the bad elements

All law-abiding citizens of Malta join Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar in paying tribute to and thanking the many officers who do their utmost to be of service to society. Mr Cutajar is not among them. He has failed society in general and the police force in particular. Just take two recent episodes.

When very serious press reports about former assistant police commissioner Mario Tonna emerged, the police force remained silent. So serious was the matter that Mr Tonna resigned but, still, no official statement was issued by the force and Mr Cutajar did not feel the need to make a public explanation. He only spoke briefly about the matter when asked about it by this newspaper during an annual prize-giving ceremony on Sunday.

Just days after Mr Tonna’s case, it emerged that during the Christmas period three police officers were caught in possession of cocaine at a Paceville nightclub. Again, the police had nothing to say. When the Times of Malta got wind of what had happened it approached Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia who declared he was saddened because those involved were people who should have been more responsible and mature in their behaviour. There were certain categories of workers whose job and drugs simply did not mix, he said.

Strangely, though, a statement issued by his ministry a few hours later adopted very little of the minister’s sombre expression as befitted such a grave situation. It was almost a Damascene conversion, but in reverse order.

The ministry argued that the very fact that officers allegedly violating the law were apprehended by other members of the force – colleagues, in other words – demonstrated the serious way in which the corps was run. It then went on to criticise the Opposition.

Indeed, the police drugs squad should be publicly commended for doing its duty without fear or favour. The drugs squad officers did not arrest ‘colleagues’ but individuals they had good reason to believe broke the law by being in possession of illicit drugs.

If only the Police Commissioner and the relevant units within the force would have acted in like manner when the Panama Papers were leaked and the ensuing allegations emerged.

The drugs squad officers saw what in their judgement was possible breach of the law and did their duty. Their superiors – including the Police Commissioner himself – had documents staring them in the face and recommendations from none other than the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit about possible money-laundering and tax evasion but did nothing. As if to defend his stewardship of the force, when he spoke at the prize-giving ceremony, Mr Cutajar insisted that, contrary to what some quarters said, officers were far from demoralised. He said the police never enjoyed better conditions than they did now and, thus, they could not be demoralised. Much like the Labour government he openly supports – and which he has every right to – Mr Cutajar evidently forgets that man does not live by bread alone.

Incidentally, when he spoke on Sunday, the Prime Minister failed to refer to both Mr Tonna’s and the cocaine find incidents, focusing on the economy.

Most of the men and women within the police force are hard-working and totally loyal to their oath of office. Society must protect them, not least by ensuring bad elements are weeded out, irrespective of the rank.