Photos: Turkish cemetery is being returned to its former glory
Restoration works continue unabated at Marsa site
Works to restore the Turkish cemetery in Marsa are progressing, as a series of photos highlighting the refound splendour of the cemetery's praying lodge show.
The photos, posted to Facebook by a restoration firm tasked with the works, reveal the intricate stonemasonry characteristic of the 1874 site designed by Emmanuel Luigi Galizia.
The cemetery is in the midst of a three-year restoration project bankrolled by the Turkish government, which is expected to be completed by June of this year.
