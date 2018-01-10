‘No nasty comments, all accepted as equals’

Create, Liberate, Integrate is an art exhibition by women and children survivors of domestic violence. Photos: Jonathan Borg

Depictions of an exploding volcano, a bleeding heart, a female figure holding an infant tight to her chest and a swaying boat adorn the halls at the St James Centre for Creativity.

The work, heavy with emotion, is the culmination of a project focused on art as a means of self-expression for women and their children who have survived gender-based violence.

Working with a number of mentors, including musicians, art and drama therapists, creatives and artisans, the participants, who have left abusive relationships, said the experience added to their “portfolio of life” or relieved stress and anxiety.

Create, Liberate, Integrate, the exhibition of their final pieces by St Jeanne Antide Foundation will remain on display at Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier, Valletta, until January 28.

It was an experience I cherish, as it enhanced my sense of creativity, which I thought I only had as a child

Supported by the President’s Award for Creativity, Arts Council Malta and Spazju Kreattiv, the programme brought together women, children and others who had had similar experiences.

“It was an experience I cherish, as it enhanced my sense of creativity, which I thought I only had as a child. Besides, it was good exposure to my sense of ‘being good enough’,” one woman said of the art therapy classes. For another woman, it helped her visualise life experiences that affected her “deeply”.

At the end of the art therapy programme, participants could choose to either dispose of the creation, or to keep it as part of the healing process.

What it meant for the survivors

“It didn’t matter if you made a mistake. No one judging you, no nasty comments, all were accep-ted as equals.”

“I never did any clay making, I never thought I could do it, so the fact that I did it meant that I can accomplish so much more than I think.”

“My bowl cracked in the kiln, and at first I was disappointed. But then I saw the beauty in the fault, which became a feature in itself. I could connect with that so strongly.”