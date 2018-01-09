What Isis left behind

A damaged Chaldean cross from Teleskuf

A Catholic chalice from Qaraqosh that was destroyed by a bullet.

Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) Malta is holding a small exhibition featuring religious items brought from Iraq, which were found in the rubble of churches that had been desecrated, burnt and damaged by Isis when they invaded the Nineveh Plains.

Among them are broken crosses, burnt and damaged statues, a reliquary and a chalice with bullet holes. These were recovered from several churches in Teleskuf and Qaraqosh.

The display can be seen at the Good Shepherd church in Idmejda Street, Balzan.

The exhibition, which is open until January 15. Opening times from Monday to Saturday between 7 and 9am and 5 to 7pm and on Sunday from 8 to 10am.