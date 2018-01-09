Film club to show first feature film

The Wanted 18 is about a small Palestinian village that bought 18 cows and stopped buying Israeli milk.

Moviment Graffitti’s first feature in its Kinemastik Film Klub series – to be held over the next three weeks ­– is the 2014 film The Wanted 18, directed by Amer Shomali and Paul Cowan.

Set in the small Palestinian village of Beit Sahour during the first Intifada (uprising), the film recreates a true story through a clever mix of stop motion animation and interviews.

It follows the Israeli army’s pursuit of 18 cows, whose independent milk production on a Palestinian collective farm was declared “a threat to the national security of the state of Israel”.

The event will be held tomorrow at 8pm at the Royal British Legion, 111 Melita Street, Valletta. Entrance is free . More information about the film club is available at www.movementgraffitti.org or by on http://twitter.com/GraffittiMov .