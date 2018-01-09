Watch: The Jihadi Prison in Syria (ARTE)
Re-educating IS supporters
In Qamishli, in the Kurdish region of Syria, there is a high-security jail where all the prisoners are IS supporters. The prison’s aim is to re-educate and deradicalise its inmates.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.