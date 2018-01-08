Newborn found dead in plane's lavatory
A newborn baby was found dead and wrapped in a plastic bag in lavatory of an Etihad Airways plane flying to Jakarta on Sunday.
The suspected mother was arrested at the airport.
Closing in:
A newborn baby was found dead and wrapped in a plastic bag in lavatory of an Etihad Airways plane flying to Jakarta on Sunday.
The suspected mother was arrested at the airport.
Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.