Man with past rape conviction back in court to face domestic violence charge

A man with a past conviction for rape, was this morning remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to what was termed by the prosecution as ‘a very serious case of domestic violence.’

Ans Algheziwi, 30 of Tripoli and residing at St Paul’s Bay, was arrested yesterday after a call for help by a woman who turned up at the Qawra Police Station bearing multiple signs of her alleged ordeal at the hands of the accused, her partner for the last six months.

The foreign woman had several bruises and bite marks, besides reddish weals compatible to beating with a belt which she alleged to have endured at the hands of her partner, the accused.

After calming down the agitated woman and referring her for medical treatment, the police asked her to hand over the keys of her apartment so that they might check out the alleged culprit.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Godwin Scerri explained in court that although the victim’s injuries had been certified as slight, the police were treating this case as one of very serious domestic violence, pointing out that the man had a violent past.

His criminal record revealed a past conviction for rape for which he was sentenced to three behind bars, the court was told. “His time in prison has not taught him much,” observed the inspector.

The man was charged with having injured his victim without intending to place her life in manifest danger, threatened and assaulted her, whilst being a relapser.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, assisting the arrested man, entered a plea of not guilty but did not make a request for bail.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella Man with rape conviction back inc ourt oremanded the man in custody whilst issuing a Protection Order prohibiting the accused from contacting or harassing the victim in any way.

Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.