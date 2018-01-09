Live-stream lectures, Gozo students demand

Gozitan university students are calling on the education authorities to invest in equipment which would enable students to follow lectures without the need to travel to Malta.

The proposal was made by the Gozo University Group, which called for the provision of video conferencing services to accommodate Gozitan students and save them from excessive travel every each day.

The group said that the Planning Authority had issued a permit for the enlargement and development of the Gozo university campus.

While it welcomed the move, the group also highlighted ways to help Gozitan students in the short term.

The university’s Gozo campus in Xewkija has been the topic of discussion between many commuting students.

“The mysterious building, in which one can find courses such as Diploma in Gozo Studies as well as Diploma in Lace Studies, has been criticised for not schooling students in subjects like law and medicine,” the group said.

“The problem is that the building is not in the best shape to receive a huge number of students to its halls, so the University of Malta gives courses which have considerably smaller classes – such as the Bachelor of Arts and Dip-loma in Commerce.”

It said students keep living in hope that their course would be offered in Gozo so as to reduce the time wasted to travel all the way to Malta.

“It takes a person around two hours to travel from one island to another, providing that traffic is not bad and that bus number X1 is on time. This makes every second of the day precious,” the group pointed out.

“A solution to this problem could be for lectures to be streamed live to the Gozo Campus through video conferencing during the stressful months of January and May, thus reducing the commute.”

The students said the new plans could potentially make the campus accommodate more students – so more courses could be taken up.

“The GUG hopes that the authorities live up to their promises and that they help make Gozitan student life far less stressful,” the group said.