Live: Football transfer news and rumours

Philippe Coutinho is set to be unveiled as a new Barcelona player.

The winter transfer window is less than a week away and the timesofmalta.com SportsDesk is back with you to follow all the latest gossip and rumours from the football world, including the Maltese Premier League.

1.20pm Lazio have signed Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres from Verona.

1.05pm Cenk Tosun is looking forward to start his career at Everton.

12.50pm RB Leipzig maintain they will resist Liverpool’s attempts to sign Naby Keita in January.

The transfer has already been agreed for the summer at £66.4million but the club are not willing to let him go in January, even for an improved fee.

12.45pm Philippe Coutinho presented with a thigh injury during a medical with his new club Barcelona, which the Spanish side says will keep him sidelined for around 20 days.

Coutinho was undergoing his routine medical tests with Barca on Monday morning as he put the finishing touches on his record-breaking move to the Nou Camp.

The Brazil international missed both of Liverpool's opening two games in 2018 with a thigh problem and Barca have confirmed he is now set to be sidelined for the rest of January.

A club statement read: "Coutinho has an injury to his right thigh and he is expected to be out for around three weeks."

12.20pm Coutinho's transfer is set to be announced soon.

12.15pm Alaves have signed Sweden striker John Guidetti on a six-month loan from LaLiga rivals Celta Vigo.

Guidetti, who counts Manchester City, Feyenoord and Celtic among his former clubs, has scored one goal in nine appearances in all competitions for Celta this campaign.

Relegation-battling Alaves said on their website: "Alaves have finalised the signing of John Guidetti, a complete striker capable of creating dangerous chances and scoring goals. The strikers arrives from Celta Vigo on loan until the end of the season."

12.10pm Southampton have stepped up their interest in Monaco striker Guido Carrillo.

The 26-year-old Argentinian – valued at around £15million – played under Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino during his two year spell in charge of Estudiantes.

The struggling Premier League club are seeking a target man to play alongside Charlie Austin when he returns from injury.

Southampton have money to spend following the £75million sale of Virgil Van Dijk, although the fee is to be paid by Liverpool in instalments over a period of years.

As well as a centre-forward, they are also in the market for a winger with pace and a back-up right-back.

12.05pm Scottish side Hibernian have announced that Jamie Maclaren has joined the club on loan until the end of the season.

The striker has signed from Bundesliga II side SV Darmstadt 98, and has met up with the squad at their winter training base in the Algarve.

12.00pm Guangzhou Evergrande have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for €72m, reports Sina Sports.

Aubameyang was linked with a move to China last summer – Tianjin Quanjian wanted to secure his services – and it appears as though he will head east this month.

According to Sina Sports, Guangzhou Evergrande are in advanced negotiations with Dortmund over a €72m move to sign the Gabon international.

11.30am Good morning everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity. Philippe Coutinho will surely enjoy all the headlines as he will be unveiled as a new Barcelona player so stay with us to follow all the latest news...