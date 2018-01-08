Talk by Italian publisher

Carlo Morrone

The Italian Cultural Institute’s Magic Box series this week presents publisher Carlo Morrone, who this year celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Morrone Editore publishing house.

Morrone will talk about the ‘caffè letterario’, which started developing in Europe between the 18th and the 19th centuries, as a place of meeting between writers and artists where ideas and opinions were compared and culture spread.

Books in Italian are not so easily available in Malta and some voiced their concern during previous editions of the Malta International Book Festival. This encouraged Morrone and Bianca Minniti to create a space in Sliema where people can meet or read a book or a newspaper, while enjoying a cup of good Italian coffee.

Morrone will answer questions from the audience before concluding the evening over a glass of wine and some treats.

The event is taking place at the Italian Cultural Institute in St George’s Square, Valletta, tomorrow at 6.30pm. Everyone is welcome and entrance is free.