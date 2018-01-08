St Paul’s Pro-Anglican Cathedral in Valletta.

The University of Western Australia Choral Society and the Goldberg Ensemble Malta, under the direction of Michael Laus, are presenting Handel’s Messiah at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral in Valletta on Friday.

The famous oratorio is a reflection on Jesus as the saviour of humankind. Also performing will be soloists Gillian Zammit, Claire Massa, Juan Gambina and Albert Buttigieg.

The event is being held in aid of the restoration of the cathedral.

The performance is taking place on Friday at St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Valletta at 7.30pm.