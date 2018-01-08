Call to participate in dance project

Spazju Kreattiv is inviting young people aged 13 to 17 to participate in a dance and movement project titled Something in the Air by artist Gdalit Neuman, taking place in May. No dance experience is required.

Neuman is a Canadian-Israeli dancer, choreographer and educator. She has performed with the Rina Schenfeld Dance Theatre and The Israeli Opera, has choreographed independently both in Israel and Canada, and has been on faculty at Canada’s National Ballet School and York University’s Department of Dance in Toronto.

Using movement techniques, the project will explore issues such as what makes you unique as a young Gozitan person? How do you see yourself as a citizen of Gozo, Malta, Europe, the world? What are your aspirations for the future? How is your generation unique and different from that of your parents or grandparents? What traditions do you hold dear and which ones are no longer relevant to you?

In order to apply, one should send an e-mail to [email protected] by noon of March 2, with the following details: name and surname of participant, age, address, e-mail address, phone number, availability between May 1 and 12 (including weekends) in Gozo and reason why you want to participate.

Applicants should also include the name and surname, e-mail and phone number of one parent/guardian.

For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.