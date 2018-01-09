Watch: NBA roundup: McCollum saves Blazers in final seconds

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless (4) and Trail Blazers' forward Ed Davis (17) in the first half at Moda Center. Photo: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

CJ McCollum converted the winning basket and recorded 25 points and seven assists to help the Portland Trail Blazers register a 111-110 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night in Portland, Ore.

Maurice Harkless added 19 points for Portland, which played without All-Star guard Damian Lillard due to calf and hamstring injuries. Jusuf Nurkic contributed 17 points and 13 rebounds and Shabazz Napier added 15 points and seven assists.

San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge had 30 points and 14 rebounds against his former club and Manu Ginobili was 6 of 9 from 3-point range while scoring a season-best 26 points. Pau Gasol added 16 points and nine assists for the Spurs, who were without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard because of a shoulder injury.

Aldridge badly missed an 18-footer just prior to the buzzer.

Lakers 132, Hawks 113

Brandon Ingram powered a balanced offensive attack for Los Angeles with 20 points to help Los Angeles snap a nine-game losing streak with a 132-113 victory against Atlanta at Staples Center.

The win allowed Los Angeles (12-27) to avoid matching a franchise-record 10-game losing streak set in 1994 and equaled last season.

Heat 103, Jazz 102

Miami rallied late in the fourth quarter to post its fourth consecutive win, beating Utah 103-102 in Miami on guard Josh Richardson's short jumper with five seconds remaining.

After a timeout, rookie guard Donovan Mitchell missed a 20-footer from the right wing for the Jazz as time expired.

Knicks 100, Mavericks 96

Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and eight rebounds and Jarrett Jack drained the tiebreaking shot to help New York post a 100-96 victory in Dallas.

Harrison Barnes scored 25 points for the Mavericks, who have lost three straight following a season-best four-game winning streak.

Suns 114, Thunder 100

Devin Booker scored 26 points and second-year pro Dragan Bender had a career-high 20 as Phoenix rolled to a 114-100 victory at home against Oklahoma City.

Thunder star Russell Westbrook had 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his 14th triple-double of the season. Paul George added 19 points and eight rebounds.