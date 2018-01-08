Watch: Is Spain on the verge of a nervous breakdown? (ARTE)
The Catalonia effect
The referendum on Catalan independence has brought Spain to its biggest crisis since the return of democracy. Madrid and Barcelona's historical rivalry resurfaces, personified in the duel between Mariano Rajoy and Carles puigdemont.
