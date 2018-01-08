X

Closing in:

Sunday, January 7, 2018, 21:45

Watch - JFK terminal evacuated after water main bursts

Further misery for stranded passengers

A terminal at New York JFK airport was evacuated on Sunday after a large water main burst, quickly flooding the building.

The evacuation added further misery to travellers, who over the past few days could not reach their destination because airports were closed by bad weather. 

