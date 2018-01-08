Watch - JFK terminal evacuated after water main bursts
Further misery for stranded passengers
A terminal at New York JFK airport was evacuated on Sunday after a large water main burst, quickly flooding the building.
The evacuation added further misery to travellers, who over the past few days could not reach their destination because airports were closed by bad weather.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.