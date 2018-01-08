Man dies after picking up unidentified object in Sweden
Explosion took place outside railway station
A man has died after he picked up an unidentified object from the ground near an underground station in Stockholm that detonated in his hand.
Swedish police could not immediately confirm the death, reported by Swedish national broadcaster SVT.
Stockholm region police spokesman Sven-Erik Olsson said the explosion took place on Sunday morning just outside the Varby Gard underground station in Huddinge, a residential district in greater Stockholm.
He said a woman with the man received minor wounds to her face and both legs from the blast.
Police are examining the object.
