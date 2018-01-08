Titans rally from 18 down to defeat Chiefs

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Marcus Mariota engineered a second-half comeback Saturday, bringing the Tennessee Titans back from an 18-point halftime deficit to edge the Kansas City Chiefs, 22-21, in an AFC wild-card game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mariota fired a 22-yard touchdown pass to Eric Decker with 6:06 remaining for the last of 19 consecutive points the Titans scored in the second half.

The Chiefs, who earned an opportunity to host a postseason game by repeating as AFC West champions, lost their sixth straight home playoff game, a streak that dates to 1994 when Joe Montana quarterbacked Kansas City.

The Titans converted three third downs on their game-winning drive, including a 17-yard keeper by Mariota on a play which also included a holding penalty against the Chiefs.

Mariota finished 19 of 31 for 205 yards passing and two touchdowns. Derrick Henry added 156 yards rushing on 23 carries, including a 35-yard touchdown burst with 14:08 remaining.

Tennessee, which advanced to the playoffs with a 9-7 record, failed on a pair of two-point conversions after the fourth-quarter touchdowns. On the second, Mariota appeared to lose a fumble, which the Chiefs returned for a two-point conversion only to have the play ruled dead.

For Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey, whose job was rumored to be on the line should the Titans lose, it was a relief.

The Chiefs struck for touchdowns on two first-quarter possessions. Kareem Hunt scored on a 1-yard plunge to cap an 81-yard march. Tight end Travis Kelce added a 13-yard reception from Alex Smith to complete a 76-yard march.

Those drives helped boost Smith's passing total to 154 yards for the quarter as he completed 8 of 11 attempts, including back-to-back throws of 45 and 27 yards to Tyreek Hill and Kelce on the first TD march.

Kansas City executed its two-minute drill to perfection to end the half, starting from its 21 with 1:48 left before Smith connected with Demarcus Robinson for a 14-yard touchdown with three seconds remaining. Robinson had four catches on the drive as Smith passed for 231 first-half yards, going 19-of-23.

The Titans' only first-half score came on a 49-yard field goal by Ryan Succop with two minutes left. A vicious sack of Mariota by Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson caused the drive to stall. Although Mariota fumbled on the play, he was ruled down by forward contact and a review the Chiefs wanted was not allowed.

Smith added just 33 yards passing in the second half. The Chiefs' best opportunity for a second-half score was a 48-yard field goal attempt by Harrison Butker that missed off the left upright with 2:25 left in the third quarter.

The Chiefs' QB was still trying to process blowing a 21-3 lead afterward.

Matt Ryan threw a clinching touchdown pass to Julio Jones, and the Atlanta Falcons made big plays on special teams to spoil the Los Angeles Rams' return to the playoffs with a 26-13 win Saturday in an NFC wild-card game at Los Angeles Memorial Stadium.

Matt Bryant kicked four field goals, and Atlanta's coverage units recovered two fumbles to help send the sixth-seeded Falcons to the divisional round, where they will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

"This game was kind of the way our season was, we had to grind it out," Ryan said. "It doesn't matter where we're going, we're going. It doesn't matter. Keep it going is our main goal."

The Rams were shaky at times in their first playoff game since 2005. Quarterback Jared Goff got off to a slow start, and Pharoh Cooper and Blake Countess lost fumbles on kick returns, leading to 10 first-half points for Atlanta.

The Falcons benefited from the Rams' miscues on special teams to take an early 13-0 lead.

Los Angeles responded with a Goff touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp and a 35-yard field goal from Sam Ficken to cut the deficit to 13-10 at halftime.

The Falcons opened the second half with two time-consuming drives that resulted in Bryant field goals, including a 54-yarder that gave Atlanta a 19-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Ryan capped an eight-play, 83-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jones that put Atlanta in front 26-13 midway through the fourth quarter.

Ryan finished 21 of 30 for 218 yards. Jones had nine catches for 94 yards.

With Los Angeles down by 13, Goff led the Rams back down the field but couldn't complete the drive and turned the ball over on downs at the Atlanta 5-yard line.

Goff finished 24 of 45 for 259 yards. Todd Gurley had 101 yards rushing, and Robert Woods caught nine passes for 142 yards for the Rams.

Devonta Freeman scored on a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and led the Falcons' ground game with 66 yards. Behind Freeman and Tevin Coleman on the ground, Atlanta had a 15-minute advantage in time of possession.

Atlanta reached last year's Super Bowl before losing to the New England Patriots. The Falcons have been up and down this season, but they advanced to the next round, where they'll get a crack at the Eagles, who are playing with backup quarterback Nick Foles.

Only two No. 6 seeds have won the Super Bowl, the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2010 Green Bay Packers.