Woman hit by motorcycle in Gudja
A woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a motorcycle in Triq Bir Miftuħ, Gudja, on Sunday morning.
The woman, 48 from Siġġiewi, was hit by a Peugeot Bipper that was being driven by a 42-year-old man from Għaxaq.
The police are investigating.
