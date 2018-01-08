X

Closing in:

Sunday, January 7, 2018, 15:13

Woman hit by motorcycle in Gudja

A woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a motorcycle in Triq Bir Miftuħ, Gudja, on Sunday morning.

The woman, 48 from Siġġiewi, was hit by a Peugeot Bipper that was being driven by a 42-year-old man from Għaxaq. 

The police are investigating. 

