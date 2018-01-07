Today's front pages - January 7, 2018

Good morning.

The following are the top stories in some of Malta's newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta says there is fresh strife within the PN after the position it took with the reopening of the former Premier cafe, now the offices of Valletta Council.

It also reports that 2,800 drivers lost points for traffic infringements last month.

MaltaToday says it was liquidity problems which led Vitals to sell its three hospitals in Malta.

In other stories, it reports that PL donors want a permit for a shopping mall in Marsaskala. It also says the American University of Malta dismissed academic staff because of a poor student intake.

In contrast to MaltaToday, the Malta Independent quotes Vitals saying the sale of hospitals was not solely driven by financial reasons.

The Malta Independent also says a 10% increase in tourism is expected because of Valletta's status as European Capital of Culture.

Il-Mument focuses on the police force, saying it is in a disastrous' state. It also reviews the list of people granted Maltese citizenship, saying some are billionaires having secret companies, and others are being investigated for corruption.

It-Torċa expresses concern about the number of elderly people who cannot afford their rent and are living in garages.

Illum says hospital workers were informed of the sale of the hospitals by Vitals minutes after the announcement was made publicly. The newspaper also reports how a man abused his daughter.

KullĦadd, like The Sunday Times, reports on drivers losing points, saying overspeeding was the main cause. It also reports that rooms in boutique hotels in Valletta can yield 80,000 euros per year.

It also says that the American University of Malta is on track, and the number of civil cases in court has dropped.