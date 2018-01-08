X

Closing in:

Sunday, January 7, 2018, 17:36

Non-urgent operations postponed as Mater Dei struggles to cope with flu outbreak

Day care areas to be used for inpatients

Emergency measures are being taken at Mater Dei Hospital to enable the hospital to cope with a huge intake of patients as a result of the flu. 

The hospital's administration said on Sunday that after consultations with medical professionals and administrators, it had been decided that several areas normally used for day cases would be temporarily used for inpatients. 

A number of non-critical interventions will be postponed to the near future. Operations related to cancer or other urgent cases will not be affected. 

Times of Malta reported on Thursday that the number of people admitted to hospital with influenza grew by 15 per cent despite an increased uptake of the flu vaccination of 28 per cent.

The hospital administration regretted any inconvenience caused by its measures, saying it wanted to ensure that the running of the hospital continued in a safe manner and was up to the required standards.

The public was urged to be responsible when calling the emergency services.  

The administration also thanked the staff for its service.

