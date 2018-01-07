Off-duty policeman who disarmed man named Officer of the Year

Officer Saviour Chircop is congratulated by Home Affairs Miister Michael Farrugia.

A policeman who, while out with his family, stopped a knife-wielding man from attacking an elderly man was this morning named Officer of the Year.

Saviour Chircop told the Times of Malta that while out with his wife and kids he saw a man about to attack another with a knife. Despite being off-duty and also fearing for his family’s safety, Mr Chircop said he did not think twice about interfering and stepped in to disarm the man.

“Police work is 24-hours and not just when you are wearing the uniform. It is my duty to intervene even when I am off-duty,” Mr Chricop said.

Mr Chircop was among officers who on Sunday morning were awarded certificates for distinguished service.

Certificates were also awarded to Andrew Bugeja, who, while off-duty, arrested a man who was damaging a parked car, as well as Jurgen Borg and Carl Pace, who saved the life of an elderly woman who was unresponsive in her home.

Valhmor Medati was also awarded a certificate of merit for his stopping a man from committing suicide while Joseph Cutajar and John Cardona were awarded the certificate for helping save the life of a man injured while in a construction site.

Steven Micallef, who successfully concluded investigations that led to the arrest of two persons involved in a series of thefts, was also awarded the certificate of merit.