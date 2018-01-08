Four injured, car damaged in big Hamrun fight

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Four people were injured on Sunday evening in a fight involving more than 10 people near San Ġorg Preca School in Hamrun.

Police were alerted at about 6.15pm.

People on the scene said it appeared that a man and a woman were assaulted in what appears to be a fight between two families and several people joined the fight 'in no time'.

Another two young women were also hurt.

A car was extensively damaged after it was hit - possibly rammed - by another car which then reversed and drove off. The driver was later traced.

A number of persons are being questioned by police.

A member of one of the families involved in the fight was murdered a few months ago.