X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, January 7, 2018, 19:16

Messi, Suarez and Paulinho on target in routine Barca win

Barcelona's Paulinho celebrates scoring their third goal with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Barcelona's Paulinho celebrates scoring their third goal with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Barcelona restored their lead at the top of La Liga standings to nine points after Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez each scored in a routine if underwhelming 3-0 win at home to struggling Levante, with Paulinho increasing their lead in added time.

Record signing Philippe Coutinho did not attend the game after completing his 142-million-pound ($192.67-million) move from Liverpool to Barca on Saturday although Ousmane Dembele made his first league start in more than three months.

Messi was back in the starting line-up after missing the King's Cup draw with Celta Vigo on Thursday and marked his 400th game in La Liga by opening the scoring in the 12th minute, volleying Jordi Alba's cushioned header into the net.

Suarez struck his fifth goal in four games running by controlling a cross from Sergi Roberto and slamming the ball high into the net in the 38th minute.

Barca relaxed a little after the break but Brazilian international Paulinho added an extra shine to the win by tapping in as the game drew to a close, netting for the seventh time in the Liga, making him the top-scoring midfielder in the Spanish top flight.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Live: Football transfers news and rumours

  2. Coutinho to complete record move to Barcelona

  3. Updated: Immobile hits four in Lazio rout as leading pair win

  4. Watch: Mourinho hits out at Conte with match-fixing jibe

  5. Denni hands Doncic perfect debut

  6. Lions roar back to hold Wanderers

  7. Balzan ease past St Andrews

  8. Coventry pile misery on Stoke, Man City ease through

  9. Wendel nets hat-trick as Mosta trounce Lija

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed