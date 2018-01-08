Floriana lower Tarxien’s colours

Floriana started the new year with a victory over Tarxien Rainbows. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Floriana achieved a win with minimum of sweat despite some flashes of uncertainty until the first goal was scored just before half-time.

The end result did justice to the team that should have wrapped the game long before they actually did.

Floriana’s early pressure provided them with two chances both of which had Steve Pisani moving sideways before unleashing a low shot. His first shot was pushed away by Antonio Chetcuti with the aid of the bar while the goalkeeper leapt to his right to smother away the winger’s thunderous second attempt.

Floriana’s forcing reaped due reward just before half-time, Maurizio Vella sent a defence splitting ball towards the unmarked Mario Fontanella. The Italian striker and slid into the net after rounding the advancing Chetcuti.

Exchanges were mainly limited to midfield after the break.

But with Tarxien mostly confined to their own half, Floriana’s persistence brought a second goal nine minutes from time. Vella unleashed a tremendous 20-metre scorcher which whizzed into the corner of the net past the hapless Chetcuti.