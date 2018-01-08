Easy, healthy and delicious
Throughout 2018, you can create easy, healthy and delicious family meals by using time-saving recipes. These recipes start with pork chops that double as the base for lunch or dinner the following day. Recipes courtesy of canolainfo.org.
Pork Loin Chops with Sweet Balsamic Mushrooms
Servings: 8
8 boneless centre-cut pork loin chops (4 ounces each), trimmed of fat
½ tsp ground black pepper
2 tbsp canola oil, divided
12 ounces sliced portobello mushrooms
2 garlic cloves, minced
½ tsp salt, divided
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 tbsp water
2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp sugar
2 tbsp chopped green onions
Sprinkle both sides of pork with pepper.
In large skillet over medium-high heat, heat one tablespoon of canola oil. Cook pork chops for four minutes on each side, or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
Reserve four pork chops in refrigerator to make pressed pepperoncini-pork sandwiches.
In skillet over medium-high heat, heat remaining canola oil; tilt skillet to coat bottom lightly. Cook mushrooms for four to five minutes, or until tender and juices begin to release, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic and ¼ teaspoon salt; cook for 15 seconds, stirring constantly. Place over pork chops and cover to keep warm.
To pan residue, add vinegar, water, Worcestershire sauce, sugar and remaining salt. Bring to boil over medium-high heat and boil for one to two minutes, or until reduced to two tablespoons, scraping the bottom and sides of the skillet. Drizzle sauce over pork and mushrooms. Sprinkle with onions.
Pressed Pepperoncini-Pork Sandwiches
Servings: 4
12 ounces crusty French bread, unsliced
4 leftover pork chops from Pork Loin Chops with Sweet Balsamic Mushrooms recipe
⅔ cup pepperoncini slices
1 plum tomato, chopped
¼ cup finely chopped red onion
2 garlic cloves, minced
1½ tbsp canola oil
1½ tbsp cider vinegar
1½ tsp dried oregano
¼ tsp dried pepper flakes
3 slices ultra-thin sliced Swiss cheese, cut in half
Hollow out top and bottom halves of bread, leaving ½-inch thick shell.
Place pork on bottom half of bread. In bowl, combine pepperoncini, tomato, onion, garlic, canola oil, vinegar, oregano and pepper flakes. Spoon pepperoncini mixture and any accumulated juices on top of pork and top with cheese.
Cover with top half of loaf. Press down firmly to flatten sandwich and allow flavours and juices to absorb. Cut filled loaf crosswise into four equal pieces.
